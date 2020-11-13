A Collin County Grand Jury indicted Bakari Abiona Moncrief of capital murder on Tuesday in connection with the death of Plano resident Sarmistha Sen.
Moncrief, 29, was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of the murder.
Sen was a 43-year-old clinical research manager for UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Sen was found dead in the creek area on the Chisholm Trail near Legacy Drive and Marchman Way after leaving for an early morning run Aug. 1. She was found near where a burglary had taken place that same morning.
Authorities named Moncrief as a person of interest in the homicide after investigating the burglary. He was charged Aug. 6 in the burglary.
An affidavit from the Plano Police Department reveals that a person matching Moncriefs’s description was found on a Ring camera video to be smashing in the front door window of a Plano home with a large object.
In the video, the man is heard to state that he is not a coward, according to the affidavit.
David Tilley, public information officer with the Plano Police Department, said the video indicated that the person was recorded forcing entry shortly after 6 a.m. Aug. 1.
In the home, officials found that a television set upstairs had been moved from a desk to the floor, and that the set had sweaty handprints on it. An official took DNA swabs from the television set and took the stone used to smash the glass for possible DNA evidence, according to the affidavit.
Moncrief was detained by police later the same morning at a Tiger Mart at the corner of Legacy Drive and Custer Road, about a 28-minute walk from where the burglary had taken place.
According to the affidavit, Moncrief matched the physical and clothing description of the man who had been seen on the video recording.
When Moncrief was detained, he stated “I ain’t a coward,” according to the affidavit.
“That statement is also consistent with what was said by the suspect on the surveillance video,” the affidavit states.
Tilley later stated that the burglary suspect was Moncrief, an out-of-state resident who was in town visiting relatives from a city outside of Plano.
Sen’s husband has created a GoFundMe page in her memory that will be used for charities she cared about such as cancer awareness and research. Go to gofundme.com/f/sarmistha-sen.
