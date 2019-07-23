Plano nonprofit founder featured on Lay's chip bags

Beginning today, the face of Lawrence Mann of Plano, founder of the nonprofit organization TopAchievers Foundation, will be featured on select Lay’s chip bags across the U.S. as part of the Smile with Lay’s campaign.
Frito-Lay created the Smile with Lay’s campaign in 2018, selling over 100 million bags of their bagged chip products and donating over $1 million to Operation Smile, which funds pediatric smile surgeries across the world.
“I am so honored to be a part of this nationwide campaign,” Mann said. “Just like Lay’s, my organization TopAchievers is helping the lives of young people every day. The look on my family’s face when they saw my big smile on the potato chip bag was priceless.”
After his son survived a life-threatening surgery as a child, Lawrence dedicated his life to improving the lives of young people.
“I made a pledge to God that I would give my life to the next generation,” he said.
Lawrence also impacts local students as an at-risk specialist for Plano Independent School District.
In 1996, he created TopAchievers Foundation, which provides students with athletic, academic and leadership development. Since its beginning, TopAchievers has made an impact in the North Texas community by also instilling self-confidence and family values in these student athletes.
The nonprofit organization’s sports teams dominate in local, regional and national tournaments, while also winning AAU and Primetime Nationals. Through its various sports and academic programs, TopAchievers has reached thousands of students and has seen 95 percent of students in its program enroll in college.
“I see what the Lord has brought me through," Mann said. "I see how he has blessed my family. It is my honor to pass it on to our youth.”
TopAchievers Foundation is encouraging North Texas residents to post their own photos with the chip bags using #WhyISmile and #SmilewithTopAchievers. To learn more about TopAchievers or to make a donation, visit topachieversplano.org.
