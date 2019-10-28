The city of Plano has joined the ranks of shelters using facial recognition technology to identify lost dogs and cats. The shelter now offers the community an additional tool to help lost and adoptable dogs and cats find homes.
Now every dog and cat that enters the Plano Animal Shelter becomes registered on Finding Rover. Users of Finding Rover can search the shelter and surrounding areas from their smartphone or computer in efforts to find their missing pet, a neighbor’s missing pet, the family of a found pet, or search for adoptable pets.
Every dog and cat that leaves the Plano shelter, through a reunion or an adoption, can remain protected on Finding Rover when the pet owner registers on Finding Rover with the same email address that the shelter has on file. If that dog or cat ever gets lost, their record will already be in the system, and identifying that pet will be a snap.
To register:
1. Upload your pet’s photo
2. Enter a few details about your pet
3. Enter your name, email address and zip code
Once pets are registered, they’re protected for life.
“Dogs and cats are beloved family members, and if he or she goes missing, it can be devastating to everyone involved. We want to do everything we can to safeguard our pets from being lost forever. Registering on Finding Rover is another step all pet parents should take to further protect their furry family members,” said John Polimeno, CEO of Finding Rover.
View Plano’s found and adoptable pets facebook.com/planoanimalshelter and at planoanimalshelter.org.
