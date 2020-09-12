Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and members of the Plano City Council are urging the community to make a difference for our friends and neighbors who are struggling to put food on their tables during the COVID-19 crisis. Since the pandemic hit, the North Texas Food Bank has been pressing hard to keep families and seniors fed.
The Collin County Peanut Butter Drive will run throughout the month of September with a goal of collecting 220,000 pounds of peanut butter, both physically and virtually, to help feed hungry North Texans.
“This year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardship it created, it is more important than ever that we help our community members who are continuing to struggle,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. “The peanut butter drive is an easy way to help provide thousands of pounds of shelf-stable, nutritious food and to spread the love and compassion to Plano and our Collin County Neighbors.”
Last year the city collected 190,000 pounds of peanut butter to feed Collin County’s hungry. The goal for 2020 is 220,000 pounds.
There are two ways people can participate:
- Set up their own fundraisers and invite friends to participate at Bit.ly/2020pbdrive. Each dollar donated equals 1 pound of peanut butter.
- Donate actual jars of peanut butter. Deliver 16-ounce plastic jars of any brand of peanut, or other butter, to the North Texas Food Bank Plano campus at 3677 Mapleshade Lane.
For more information about the peanut butter drive, visit ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.