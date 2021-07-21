A joint statement released Wednesday by the Plano Police Department and Plano Fire-Rescue has announced that the Monday explosion of a Plano home may have been intentional.

A house located at 4429 Cleveland Drive has been the subject of a joint investigation by Plano Police Detectives and Plano Fire Marshals after it exploded on Monday. On Tuesday, Plano Fire-Rescue said an isolated gas leak was the probable cause for the explosion.

"After further investigation, it was determined the explosion may have been intentional," the departments stated Wednesday. "Based on the investigation, this incident appears to be isolated and there is no indications of any threats to our community. The investigation remains ongoing."

The explosion, which was called in to dispatchers at around 4:40 p.m. Monday, injured six people including three children. The lone resident of the house that exploded was taken to Medical City Plano along with two adults from the home directly west of the house that exploded. The three children were taken to Children's Medical Center Plano.

On Monday night, the Plano Police Department had announced that the house was not a crime scene.

The Wednesday statement said the investigation is ongoing.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.