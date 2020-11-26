After months of completing various park improvements, the city of Plano’s Parks & Recreation Department announced that Lt. Russell A. Steindam Park is now open to the public.
The renovations include drainage improvements, new trail connection, new irrigation system to include regrading in some areas and tree removal/replacement.
Built in 1986 and renamed in 1993, the neighborhood park also features a playground, shade pavilion, picnic tables, grill, drinking fountain, hike/bike trail and open space.
Located in north central Plano at 4501 Quincy Lane, Lt. Russell A. Steindam Park is named after a Plano native and recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor. Lt. Steindam is Plano’s only Medal of Honor recipient.
The 24-year-old Army lieutenant lost his life on the battlefield in Vietnam in 1970, when he fell on a grenade to save his fellow soldiers. A new informative sign in the namesake park teaches visitors about his life as both a Plano resident and a soldier abroad.
On Gold Star Mothers Day, Sept. 29, 2019, the Collin County Historical Commission held a special ceremony at the park dedicating an historical marker to honor the late war hero. Plano Parks & Recreation was able to complete the recent park renovation project through its 2019-20 Capital Maintenance Fund.
"Lt. Russell Steindam gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country, and his story is one of courage and selflessness,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ron Smith. “I encourage all Plano residents to learn about this local hero by visiting his namesake park and its historical marker, both of which we take the utmost pride in maintaining. The new additions and improvements will allow this park to serve the community for many years to come."
