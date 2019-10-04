Plano Parks and Recreation has received national accreditation for the 25th straight year. Accreditation is based on an agency’s compliance with 151 rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, programs, resources, safety and services. Plano Parks and Recreation met all 151 standards.
Plano Parks and Recreation was officially reaccredited by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) on Sept. 27 at the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) Congress in Baltimore.
Plano Parks and Recreation became a charter member of CAPRA in October 1994, one of only eight agencies accredited that first year. The department received reaccreditation in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019, one of only five recreation agencies nationwide that have maintained their accreditation status for 25 years.
CAPRA recognizes park and recreation agencies for excellence in operation and service. To become reaccredited, the department went through a yearlong application process, followed by a three-day assessment by a CAPRA visitation team. The team reviewed and verified all documentation, observed operations, toured parks and facilities, and visited with staff and city administration.
The CAPRA visitation team commended the department for its staff, communication methods and its policies and plans, such as the Parks Master Plan that was approved by the Plano City Council in 2018.
