Monday the Plano City Council approved an ordinance to allow for the creation of conservation districts in the future.
Conservation districts are distinct from historic districts. While historic districts come with accompanying restrictions and also provide financial incentives to residents, a conservation district is more relaxed with rules and does not provide residents with tax exemptions.
Demolition is not restricted either. The goal of a conservation district is to preserve the character of the neighborhood, not the individual buildings. This would prohibit external changes to the house that would make it stand out from surrounding houses. However, it would not prevent homeowners from simply demolishing their homes or making minor changes that do not change the character of the neighborhood.
Another distinction between a conservation district and a historic district is the neighborhood’s residents are the decision makers. The definition for the “character of the neighborhood” is defined by the homeowners themselves and what they collectively deem important.
There are three conditions for neighborhoods that want to create a conservation district, though: 75 percent of the homes in the district must be at least 35 years old, 60 percent of the property owners in the neighborhood must request a petition for the proposed district, and the district must contain at least four contiguous properties abutting the same street.
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Ricciardelli raised some concerns about the ordinance becoming over-inclusive in the future, since much of Plano would become eligible in the future once more neighborhoods become 35 years old.
“Perhaps by the year 2040 – maybe sooner than that – the vast majority of single-family (home) neighborhoods in Plano would be eligible for conservation districts. Is that the intent of this program?” he said.
City Planning Director Christina Day said the city is proposing the ordinance to provide neighborhoods with the option to preserve their neighborhood’s character and expected conservation districts would be far and few between.
“Not every neighborhood has the interest (and) the architectural character (and features),” Day said. “It takes unique homes (and) unique people to make that happen. Just like not every neighborhood has a homeowners association, fewer neighborhoods are going to (have) a conservation district. It’s an extra layer of regulation that not everyone is going to want. I think that is highly unlikely to happen.”
