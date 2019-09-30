Plano pastor’s first novel hits bookstores Tuesday

C. Michael Morrison is a man of many interests. To friends, he’s Mike. He’s a dad, a Trekkie (that’s a Star Trek fan for you normies), and he’s lead pastor at Collin Creek Church in Plano. He’s now added youth fiction author to his resume with his soon-to-drop novel, “Hannah Goodheart and the Guardian of Time.” The book, which will be available Tuesday, is a fantasy adventure that follows Hannah and her friends as they chase a time-traveling thief across time and space. Mike shares his stories with wife Dorinda, daughter Hannah, and their standard poodle, Princess. Join the community at facebook.com/GuardianofTimeBook. Follow Morrison's book tour at HannahGoodheart.com
As a native West Virginian, how did you end up in Texas?
I worked about 10 years for a healthcare company in my native West Virginia. They moved me to the Dallas area in 2014, and we fell in love with North Texas. Now, I'm the Lead Pastor at Collin Creek Church in Plano and we have no plans of leaving. We're home.
Give us the one-liner on Hannah Goodheart and the Guardian of Time.
Myth and Magic collide as Hannah Goodheart and her friends race to find the Guardian of Time.
Is this your first full-length novel?
The short answer is yes. I've lost count of the stories I've started to write over the years and never finished. Life happens, but I never lost my love for storytelling and writing.
What do you think triggered your passion for writing?
I can't remember a time when I didn't enjoy making up stories. It's just part of who I am, I guess. I'm naturally creative. By the time I got to high school, I discovered that I love to write. My English teacher cornered me one day and told me one day I would be brilliant writer. That validation sparked something, for sure.
How did you settle on young adult fiction?
I wasn't yet a teenager when a teacher put a copy of Madeline L'Engle's Hugo Award-winning “A Wrinkle in Time” into my hands. Young adult science-fiction/fantasy has been my favorite genre ever since. It was only natural to write in the genre I enjoy so much.
How have you translated your love for sci-fi (particularly Star Trek), as well as your work in the church into your writing?
There is a passage in the Bible (Ecclesiastes 3:11) in which the writer says essentially that God has put eternity into our hearts. That is to say that we're all born with a hunger for eternal things. We inherently know there is more than the physical world; that our lives are connected to something much, much larger than what we see or experience through the course of our lives.
It's not a coincidence that the stories we tell share common themes such as redemption. We create heroes who lay their lives down. We contrast good verses evil. Science fiction and fantasy often follow the same formula. We still explore the human condition and the quest to transcend our human frailty – we just do it in space or in a fantasy realm. Star Trek in particular, though created by someone who identified as an atheist, has a character for instance, who is a child of two worlds. Spock is part human and part Vulcan. He sacrifices himself and dies to save the Enterprise in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and is resurrected from the dead later in the series. That sounds a lot like Jesus Christ.
So, as I work in ministry, I'm able to connect people to the Gospel through the stories they're already familiar with. Jesus actually did the same thing in the way he shared eternal truth through his own storytelling or parables. Similarly, as the Gospel is so much a part of me, it's going to find it's way into my writing.
C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien have influenced my writing heavily. Both used metaphor and simile rooted in Christian tradition as inspiration for the “Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Lord of the Rings.” That influence is found in my own writing. Like Lewis and Tolkien, I employ metaphor and simile, and like Star Trek, I lean on alien characters and fantasy situations to explore and discover something valuable about my own humanity.
Philosophically speaking, do you think those two things can relate to one another?
Certainly. From the time we're children, we begin asking and trying to answer those fundamental questions which relate to the human condition. There is a line in “Hannah Goodheart and the Guardian of Time” – Chapter 10, in which the main character, Hannah Goodheart, is trying to reconcile what she believes is true against what she is learning and experiencing. She tells the wise alien character, Sosthenes, that everything he's telling her is nothing more than myth, to which he says, "What is sometimes dismissed as myth is often rooted in truth." I think we can find truth and meaning in myth. We're all on a quest to discover truth and meaning, and there's no greater evidence of this than to look at the stories we tell.
Do you have a writing process?
I write organically. I know where the story starts and I know where it ends. How we get there is determined by the characters. They write their own stories. I just follow their lead.
What do you want your readers to gain from Hannah’s story?
Hannah is a teenage girl. She's a bit unassuming and hasn't figured out yet exactly who she is as a young woman. Like a lot of young girls, she's not exactly comfortable in her own skin. She struggles a bit with body image. She experiences anxiety.
I certainly hope that readers find her relatable and are inspired by her story.
There are a few major themes in the book. Finding hope in the face of despair. The importance of life's first friendships. Being a time-travel story, interestingly enough, it stresses the value of now. I weave my own love of Greek mythology, history, science, and classical literature into the story, which I hope will spark an interest in readers to want to learn more about those things.
Will we hear more from Hannah in the future?
Definitely – I'm actually wrapping up the manuscript to the next book in the Hannah Goodheart series, called “Hannah Goodheart and the Secret of Erebos.”
If you could only reach for one book for the rest of your life, what would it be? Why?
You're asking this question of a bibliophile, you know. Only one? The Bible. There's a reason it's the No. 1 bestseller of all time. It's so much more than a religious text. It's a collection of history, poetry, and wisdom that is unparalleled. The New Testament, in particular, is often referred to as "the greatest story ever told," and I couldn't agree more.
