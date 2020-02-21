On Feb. 15 at approximately 7:39 p.m., Plano PD responded to a hit and run traffic crash in the 2700 block of 14th Street.
It was determined that a subject was backing out of a driveway at the location and stopped due to an oncoming vehicle.
Jimmy Lee Robinson, 59, of Plano was walking down the sidewalk and went around the vehicle and had to walk into the street to get around when another vehicle that was traveling on the roadway struck Robinson.
The driver of that vehicle stopped momentarily, a passenger exited the vehicle and then fled on foot from the crash scene. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene without stopping to check on Robinson or render aid.
Robinson was transported by Plano Fire-Rescue personnel to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored, possibly blue SUV. The passenger that fled the location was described as being male but no information was available on the driver.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment in this case.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
This investigation remains on-going. Check planostar.com for updates.
