Plano police are investigating two separate accounts of aggravated assault and seeking both suspects, who are still at large.
The first case occurred on Aug. 11 in the 7100 block of Rembrandt Drive. The victim, a female whose name has not been released, was walking through the neighborhood by herself with headphones on when she noticed a car slow down and come up behind her, according to police. The suspect, a Black male between 16-20 years old wearing a dark hoodie, pulled up behind the victim in his car and pointed a weapon at her.
There are no details available about the weapon, and the suspect was driving a blue or teal Infiniti sedan.
Plano PD also has two warrants out for the arrest of Alex Maldonado for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for deadly conduct with a firearm.
According to Plano PD, Maldonado is “armed and dangerous.” Maldonado is known to be associated with a 2010 gray GMC Sierra pick-up truck with Texas license plate KFD4351. Officer David Tilley said the offenses in question took place on Jan. 20 of this year.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of the suspects or information about the crimes, you may contact Plano PD’s Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for tips that “(lead) to the arrest of a person with an active felony warrant or information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment.” Callers have the option of remaining anonymous. You can submit a web tip at tinyurl.com/yyy4y7p9.
