The Plano City Council on Monday approved the city's participation in a grant contract to fund public safety in North Texas.
The 2020 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program will provide the Plano Police Department, McKinney Police Department, Frisco Police Department and Collin County Sheriff’s Office with $56,041 purchase of “necessary equipment” for local law enforcement agencies.
The Plano Police Department will receive $20,791 in funds to purchase “protective equipment to respond to assaultive crowds or disturbances involving large groups.”
A public hearing to discuss the grant program was held on Oct. 12.
According to a city policy memo, this year marks the 16th grant offered through the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program.
City Manager Mark Israelson said “this is an item that we routinely bring back to the city on an annual basis for our share of this grant program that we apply to our public safety program.”
All of the participating law enforcement agencies will have three years to use the funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.