Plano piano teacher Yifan Liu has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame, a prestigious designation recognizing the work of North America’s most committed and passionate piano educators.
This fall, 43 teachers from the United States and Canada were inducted into the Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame with special events hosted at the historic Steinway factory in New York City. Each teacher inducted into the Hall of Fame was nominated by a Steinway & Sons showroom in the teacher’s home region. The teachers’ names are now displayed on a commemorative display wall inside the iconic factory.
“Since the very early days of company history, Steinway & Sons has been committed to music education and has been proud to work with some of the finest piano teachers in the world,” said Ron Losby, president and CEO of Steinway & Sons. “These talented educators foster a love of learning and practice in young people that ultimately creates the fabric of tomorrow’s music and culture. We are very happy to create the new Hall of Fame and to celebrate the special men and women who populate it.”
