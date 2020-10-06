Another arrest was made in connection with the murder of Jacob Lyle Rusk.
18-year-old Michael Anthony Davis was arrested Monday night at 7:10 p.m.
On Oct. 4, Plano PD also arrested Abdulrahman Qays Al Dulaimi and Rudhra Ronakkumar Patel, who are both 18 years old, as suspects for Rusk’s murder. Patel was also arrested for the possession of a controlled substance.
According to a Plano PD press release, the department is not currently looking for other suspects in the case. The investigation remains ongoing.
Davis is being held at Collin County Detention Center in McKinney. His bail is set for $1 million.
Original story:
Plano police detectives Sunday announced the arrest of two subjects in connection to the homicide of Jacob Lyle Rusk.
Rudhra Ronakkumar Patel and Abdulrahman Qays Al Dulaimi, both 18 years old, have been arrested and charged with murder. They are currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney.
The parties involved in the incident were known to each other, and this was a targeted incident, police said in a press release. There is no indication there is any danger to the general public.
The investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information related to this incident they are asked to contact the Plano Police Department.
Original story:
The Plano Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Saturday.
According to a press release from the police department, officers were dispatched Saturday to a shooting incident in the area of Jack Carter Park.
Prior to officers arrival, they were made aware of a victim at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Based on the investigation, it was determined these two incidents were related.
The victim, who has been identified as Jacob Lyle Rusk of Plano, died as a result of a gunshot wound, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said this investigation remains ongoing.
