Plano police arrested a man they said attempted to rob a store and threatened the cashier with a knife.
Rodney Delano Davis, 47, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with aggravated robbery for an incident that happened in the 3300 block of Central Expressway.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the store after the caller told dispatch a man had attempted to leave the store without paying for items. When the employee attempted to stop him, the suspect showed a knife and threatened the employee.
Police said employees were able to provide a description of the suspect, and officers soon located someone matching that description.
One officer made contact with the man and ordered him to stop. The suspect continued to walk away from the officer, but two other officers caught up to him.
According to police the suspect provided officers with a fake name during their discussion. Meanwhile police were able to determine the suspect had arrest warrants out from other agencies – failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements out of Dallas County and payroll violation out of Austin.
After officers determined Davis was the suspect who attempted to rob the store he was arrested. There were no injuries in the incident.
“The quick response and diligent work by these officers resulted in an armed felon being taken off the streets of our city,” the Plano Police Department stated on its Facebook page. “These officers, knowing the suspect had reportedly committed a robbery with a weapon, were able to make the arrest without anyone being injured. The stolen property was recovered.”
