On Friday, Plano police officers responded to a domestic violence report in the 8100 block of Haning Drive.
As officers were arriving, they were flagged down by the caller who reported a sexual assault which occurred at the Haning residence. The suspect was known to the victim, and she advised was still located inside the residence and was armed with a firearm, which had been used in the offense.
An officer attempted numerous times to contact the suspect at the residence, but he refused to cooperate. The Plano Police Emergency Services Unit, which consists of SWAT, Crisis Negotiators, and other specialized units, responded to the scene.
After several hours of negotiations, the suspect was eventually taken into custody by SWAT Team officers.
The suspect has been identified as Mahmoud Dessouky, a 43-year old resident of Plano. He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, a first degree felony, and is being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney.
“We want to express our gratitude to the surrounding neighbors for their patience during this lengthy incident,” police said in a release.
The investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Family Violence Unit.
