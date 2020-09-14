Plano police arrested three people Sunday who are suspected of being involved in a shooting last week that injured two people.
According to police, officers were dispatched to a shooting call Thursday in the 100 block of Legacy Drive. Police said shots were fired from a parking lot into a truck, striking the individual who was in the drivers seat. Another subject who was walking to his vehicle was also struck. The suspects then fled in a truck. Neither of the victims received life-threatening injuries.
Sunday police arrested Xavier Alexander Aguirre, 18, Rani Bryanna Gamboa, 26, and Trevaughn Cortez Linnear, 25, without incident.
Aguirre and Linnear have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Gamboa has been charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Police said officers upon execution of a search warrant they also discovered nine firearms, $18,000 in cash and approximately 2,000 Tetrahydrocannabinol (TCH) cartridges.
“This was some outstanding work by the detectives of the Crimes Against Persons Unit, identifying and obtaining arrest warrants for the suspects,” the release stated.
