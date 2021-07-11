At approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Plano police arrested Jordan Christopher Jacobs, a 24-year-old male from Plano, in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday night in the Mini Market convenience store parking lot in the 5800 block of Legacy Drive.
Jacobs has been charged with the homicide of Steven Christopher Gambles II.
"We commend the hard work and dedication of Plano Police personnel as it underscores the importance of persistence and teamwork," the department said in a release.
The investigation by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit remains ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.