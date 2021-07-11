Jordan Jacobs

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Plano police arrested Jordan Christopher Jacobs, a 24-year-old male from Plano, in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday night in the Mini Market convenience store parking lot in the 5800 block of Legacy Drive.

Jacobs has been charged with the homicide of Steven Christopher Gambles II.  

"We commend the hard work and dedication of Plano Police personnel as it underscores the importance of persistence and teamwork," the department said in a release. 

The investigation by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit remains ongoing.

