Plano City Manager Mark Israelson named Greg Rushin deputy city manager, the city announced today.
Since May, Rushin has served as interim deputy city manager, while continuing his leadership of the police department. He will have responsibility for public safety, which includes fire-rescue, police, public safety communications, emergency management and animal services. He will assume his new role on Sept. 30.
Rushin joined the city of Plano in June of 1982. He served as assistant police chief from 1996 until 2001 when he was promoted to chief.
“It’s been an honor to serve the Plano community for 34 years, and 18 of that as police chief. We have a police department that serves as a model for law enforcement across the country,” Rushin said.
A national search for a new police chief will begin in October. Rushin will guide that effort.
“I’m confident the tradition of excellence in our safe community will continue under the direction of a new chief,” Rushin said. “I’m looking forward to this exciting new role and the many challenges ahead.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.