The Plano Police Department is investigating a deceased male found in a creek this morning.
At approximately 11 a.m., Sunday, Plano Police and Plano Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 5000 block of Custer Road. Witnesses advised they saw what appeared to be a body in Spring Creek, near Chisholm Trail.
Upon the arrival of first responders to the location, the body of a deceased man was located in the water.
The deceased has been identified, but his name is being withheld until the notification of his next of kin is complete.
He was reported missing to police by family members on Thursday after he voluntarily left his home that same day. There appear to be no signs of foul play, police said.
The deceased was taken by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s office, which will rule an official cause of death.
The investigation by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit remains ongoing.
