Plano police are investigating a double homicide, the department announced late Wednesday.
According to a press release, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Plano Police officers were dispatched to a welfare concern on the 5800 block of Mulvane Drive.
“Call notes indicated that the Richardson Police Department had received a call indicating that a murder had occurred in their city,” the press release stated. “They responded to the residence and attempted to make contact. After receiving no response, Richardson PD then responded to a residence on Mulvane Drive in Plano.”
Upon arriving at the residence, Richardson police observed that the front door of the home was open and found a deceased male and female inside. Both victims appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds, the press release stated.
Richardson police officers located a suspect in Wylie who was detained without incident.
“Plano Police detectives in the Crimes Against Persons Unit have begun their investigation,” the Plano Police Department said Wednesday night. “This incident is currently ongoing.”
