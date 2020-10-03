Crime scene
Rex Wholster - Fotolia

The Plano Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Saturday.

According to a press release from the police department, officers were dispatched Saturday to a shooting incident in the area of Jack Carter Park. 

Prior to officers arrival, they were made aware of a victim at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Based on the investigation, it was determined these two incidents were related. 

The victim, who has been identified as Jacob Lyle Rusk of Plano, died as a result of a gunshot wound, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. 

Police said this investigation remains ongoing.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments