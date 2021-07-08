At approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Plano police officers were dispatched to a shooting incident at the Mini Market located at 5861 Legacy Circle.
Upon officers’ arrival, they located a male victim inside his vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital by Plano Fire-Rescue where he was pronounced deceased.
The victim has been identified as Steven Christopher Gambles II, a 32-year-old male from Dallas.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148.
The investigation by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit remains ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.