At approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Plano police officers were dispatched to a shooting incident at the Mini Market located at 5861 Legacy Circle. 

Upon officers’ arrival, they located a male victim inside his vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital by Plano Fire-Rescue where he was pronounced deceased.  

The victim has been identified as Steven Christopher Gambles II, a 32-year-old male from Dallas.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148. 

The investigation by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit remains ongoing. 

