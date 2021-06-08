At approximately 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, Plano Police Officers were dispatched to a stabbing incident at the Plano Bazaar located in the 1400 block of Jupiter Road.
Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by Plano Fire-Rescue but did not survive his injuries.
Additional officers responded to the area of K Avenue and Dobie Drive where a witness had followed the suspect vehicle. Those responding officers located and made contact with a male subject still inside his vehicle in a parking lot. Officers detained and later arrested that suspect in connection to the stabbing incident. He was transported to the Plano City Jail where he was released to detention staff.
At this time, the motive for the stabbing is not known and is under investigation, police said. The suspect has refused to provide his identification and fingerprint results are pending. The victim has not yet been identified.
The investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.