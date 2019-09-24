Plano police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that sent a stabbing suspect to the hospital Monday.
According to a press release, at approximately 8:59 a.m., Plano police officers were dispatched to a stabbing incident in the 800 block of E. Parker Road.
Upon arrival the first responding officer observed a white male armed with large knives in each hand and believe he had been chasing down a subject. Based on a 911 call police believed the suspect had already stabbed someone prior to officer arrival, the release stated.
The officer gave multiple commands to the suspect advising him to drop the weapons, and he refused, the release stated.
The suspect continued his aggressive attacks toward the subject. As the suspect then began to advance toward the suspect the officer fired his department-issued service weapon, striking the subject multiple times to stop the threat, the release stated. Once on the ground the suspect then attempted to use one of the knives on himself, and the officer, along with additional responding officers, were able to prevent him from hurting himself further.
Plano Fire-Rescue transported the suspect to a local area hospital for medical treatment. The stabbing victim was located and also transported to a local hospital for his medical and treatment and was later released. Per departmental policy the officer is on administrative leave pending the internal investigation.
The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Logan Michael Vaughn, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges could be forthcoming. He remains hospitalized with critical injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
