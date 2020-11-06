Plano police are investigating a robbery that took place Oct. 31 inside a hotel room.
According to David Tilley, public information officer for the Plano Police Department, a group had gathered inside a hotel room in the 200 block of Ruisseau Drive. A man came to the hotel room, and the group let them in.
Tilley said soon after, the man demanded a laptop and the other people complied. But soon after a female in the room started to scuffle with the man, and other people joined in.
Tilley said a gunshot was fired, but no one was injured. He said police don’t believe the shooting was intentional.
The man who is suspected of stealing the laptop fled, with some of the males in the hotel room going after him.
Plano police arrived, and while the theft suspect was not located, officers arrested a male from the hotel room on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of narcotics.
Tilley said police believe they know who the robbery suspect is and are still working the case.
