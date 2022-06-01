Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High 79F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
Plano police officers responded to five reports of aggravated assaults since May 23 according to community crime map information.
The first aggravated assault report took place at 11:38 p.m. May 23 in a parking lot on the 6200 block of southbound Dallas Parkway.
The second aggravated assault occurred at 9 a.m. May 23, at a business on the 3400 block of K Ave.
At 7:07 p.m. May 25, officers responded to an aggravated assault incident in a parking lot on the 800 block of East Parker Rd.
At 10:27 p.m. May 26, an aggravated assault report was taken at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Sherrye Dr.
Officers responded to another aggravated assault report at 2:40 a.m. May 28, again occurring in a parking lot on the 1300 block of Rigsbee Drive.
Other incidents of note that took place from May 23-31 were:
- A report of a robbery took place at 8:35 p.m. May 23 on a roadway on the 600 block of E. 16th St.
- A theft report was taken at an apartment complex at 8 a.m. May 25 on the 6000 block of Water St.
- A burglary of an office building report was taken at 5 p.m. May 25, on the 3100 block of Custer Rd.
- A burglary of an apartment complex took place at 6:30 p.m. May 25, on the 600 block of Executive Dr.
- A report of breaking and entry was taken at 10:30 p.m. May 25, at a department store on the 2900 block of Preston Rd.
- Theft from a convenience store was reported at 3 a.m. May 26, on the 1800 block of Central Expressway and northbound Plano Parkway.
- A home burglary was reported at 8:30 a.m. May 26, on the 1800 block of Nest Pl.
- A theft took place at 6:30 p.m. May 27, at a department store on the 6000 block of Coit Rd.
- A report of a burglary at a speciality store on the 6900 block of Independence Pkwy, at 5:41 a.m. May 28.
- Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a place of worship at 9:52 a.m. May 28, on the 6500 block of K Ave.
- At 6:45 p.m., May 28, officers responded to a burglary at a construction site on the 7600 block of Preston Rd.
- At 5:15 p.m, May 30, a report of theft greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 was taken at an auto dealership on the 19300 block of Preston Rd.
