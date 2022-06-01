Plano Crime Blotter

Plano police officers responded to five reports of aggravated assaults since May 23 according to community crime map information.

The first aggravated assault report took place at 11:38 p.m. May 23 in a parking lot on the 6200 block of southbound Dallas Parkway.

The second aggravated assault occurred at 9 a.m. May 23, at a business on the 3400 block of K Ave.

At 7:07 p.m. May 25, officers responded to an aggravated assault incident in a parking lot on the 800 block of East Parker Rd.

At 10:27 p.m. May 26, an aggravated assault report was taken at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Sherrye Dr.

Officers responded to another aggravated assault report at 2:40 a.m. May 28, again occurring in a parking lot on the 1300 block of Rigsbee Drive.

Other incidents of note that took place from May 23-31 were:

- A report of a robbery took place at 8:35 p.m. May 23 on a roadway on the 600 block of E. 16th St.

- A theft report was taken at an apartment complex at 8 a.m. May 25 on the 6000 block of Water St.

- A burglary of an office building report was taken at 5 p.m. May 25, on the 3100 block of Custer Rd.

- A burglary of an apartment complex took place at 6:30 p.m. May 25, on the 600 block of Executive Dr.

- A report of breaking and entry was taken at 10:30 p.m. May 25, at a department store on the 2900 block of Preston Rd.

- Theft from a convenience store was reported at 3 a.m. May 26, on the 1800 block of Central Expressway and northbound Plano Parkway.

- A home burglary was reported at 8:30 a.m. May 26, on the 1800 block of Nest Pl.

- A theft took place at 6:30 p.m. May 27, at a department store on the 6000 block of Coit Rd.

- A report of a burglary at a speciality store on the 6900 block of Independence Pkwy, at 5:41 a.m. May 28.

- Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a place of worship at 9:52 a.m. May 28, on the 6500 block of K Ave.

- At 6:45 p.m., May 28, officers responded to a burglary at a construction site on the 7600 block of Preston Rd.

- At 5:15 p.m, May 30, a report of theft greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 was taken at an auto dealership on the 19300 block of Preston Rd.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments