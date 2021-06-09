Plano police have identified the victim of Tuesday night’s fatal stabbing as 69-year-old Emilio Romero and the suspect as 54-year-old Artemio Flores-Yanez.
At approximately 6:03 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the Plano Bazaar, located in the 1400 block of Jupiter Road.
According to a press release officers discovered Romero with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Police said a witness followed the suspect’s vehicle to a parking lot near K Avenue and Dobie Drive, where other officers made contact with Flores-Yanez, who was still inside his vehicle. Officers arrested Flores-Yanez soon after.
Police said the motive for the stabbing is unclear. Police is asking anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at 972-941-2148.
