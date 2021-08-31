One man has been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting reported Tuesday morning by the Plano Police Department.

Public Information Officer David Tilley said the Plano SWAT team was serving a hazardous warrant at around 6:08 a.m. at a residence near Spring Creek Parkway and Green Oaks Drive. A man in the house ran away, and a SWAT officer gave chase to the man, who turned around and fired at the officer, Tilley said.

“Our officer then returned fire and struck the suspect, and he went down,” Tilley said.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Tilley said a “hazardous warrant” is conducted if there is a safety concern either to officers or for the safety of other people who might be associated with the warrant service.

“That’s when we’ll get there and we’ll actually have our SWAT team do it,” Tilley said. “They do that regularly, they do it on all different types of warrants. It’s more of a precautionary deal.”

The Plano Police Department has said Spring Creek Parkway is closed between Blue Ridge Trail and Rainier Road until further notice.

Tilley said the District Attorney’s office will likely assist with the investigation, and the Plano Police Department will also conduct an internal investigation through its Professional Standards Unit.

The Tuesday morning incident is the second officer-involved shooting to be reported by the department this week. On Sunday, a man who opened fire on a civilian employee at Plano Police Department Headquarters was struck as officers responded and gunfire was exchanged. The man, identified as 32-year-old Imran Ali Rasheed, was pronounced dead at a local hospital hours later.