The Plano Police Department is seeking information related to a jewelry store burglary that happened earlier this month.

According to police, a man broke the glass door and entered Queens Jewelers, located in the 7000 block of Independence Parkway, around 11:15 p.m. Nov. 4. Once inside the male suspect smashed display cases and took jewelry valued at approximately $50,000.

Surveillance images from the store indicate the suspect is a black male, but police have not been able to establish an estimated height or weight. No vehicle description is available.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to a federal arrest and indictment. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

