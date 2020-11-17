The Plano Police Department is seeking information related to a jewelry store burglary that happened earlier this month.
According to police, a man broke the glass door and entered Queens Jewelers, located in the 7000 block of Independence Parkway, around 11:15 p.m. Nov. 4. Once inside the male suspect smashed display cases and took jewelry valued at approximately $50,000.
Surveillance images from the store indicate the suspect is a black male, but police have not been able to establish an estimated height or weight. No vehicle description is available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to a federal arrest and indictment. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.