Dr. Jiahuan Ding and his wife were in the midst of a routine Thursday evening. The itinerary, which comprised of nightly dance classes at the local Sam Johnson Recreation Center, was nothing new for the seasoned “Kings of Swing” participants until the night turned almost dire.
Ding, who was dancing with his wife at the time, fell to the floor with an apparent heart episode. What happened next may have saved his life.
Recreation Coordinator Sara Deats explained that her staff acted as though they had been through “a million” of these situations before.
“They are beautiful dancers, and they are there all the time. They were moving about the floor and all of a sudden Dr. Ding had a heart episode and he went down on the floor. He pulled his wife down with him,” Deats said. “Pam Perry, one of our recreation coordinators, was the first on the scene. She assessed the situation and went off to get somebody to call 911.”
Perry was also the first person to start compressions on Ding’s chest, which medical experts say is the most important part of life-saving efforts. Raney Krev, supervisor of the facility, was charged with bringing out the automated external defibrillator (AED). Most remarkably, a detail that almost every heroic action seems to hold, there was also a little bit of fate involved.
“Karen Williams, who is a former supervisor of the facility, happened to be volunteering in the cafe that day. She came over and started with the AED machine,” Deats said. “Susan Barclay, who works in our wellness center for older adults, housed in the Sam Johnson Center, came down and relieved Perry in doing compressions. By this time she was exhausted. If anyone has ever performed CPR (they know).”
Ding’s family was in attendance at Monday’s meeting and gave a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone involved. His daughter talked on behalf of Ding’s children.
“On behalf of my family, we are very thankful. We are very grateful to have a second chance. If it wasn’t for the Plano Senior Center and these incredible ladies, their quick thinking, we wouldn’t be here today. They saved my father’s life,” she said. “My brother, and my father’s grandchildren, we are just all overjoyed that we get another day with my father. And we are hoping for many more years.”
Ding said this was a moment he will look back on and see the true enjoyment of life.
“It is my honor to thank everybody. Particularly I want to say that you saved my life. So many people enjoy life. It is very important for everyone to enjoy life. Thank you again,” Ding said.
