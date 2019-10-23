It’s been nearly a year since Liberty Recreation Center in Plano closed its doors for a $2.5 million renovation. Now, the city will open them once again to invite the community into the new and improved space.
City staff invite residents for a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, complete with snacks, commemorative items, tours and a chance to buy memberships. Staff will also be on hand with information about the center’s fall programming.
Originally built in the 1970s as a YMCA and later operating as a Jewish community center, the city took ownership of the 31,000-square-foot facility in 2004 and began operating it as a recreation center. The rec center hadn’t received any major renovations in a few decades – until now.
“Its centralized location and proximity to schools and homes make it a popular place for people of all ages to get fit and make friends,” Supervisor Kristie Bell said in a release. The center is known for its annual Liberty Block Party, a popular event that brings the Plano community together for a day of free food, fitness demos and fun.”
Voters approved the $2.5 million bond in 2013 for updated locker rooms and restrooms, an enhanced and expanded fitness area and a new outdoor fitness area. While the facility is smaller than most recreation centers, the larger workout space is thanks to some creative repurposing of smaller, unused rooms. The pool received several improvements and more interactive activities like volleyball nets. Additionally, the entire recreation center and grounds got some freshening up overall.
“We’ve always been known as the hidden gem of all of our recreation centers, and we take great pride in the sense of community we bring to this sector of Plano,” Bell said. “People are going to be blown away by our new makeover. The additions and enhancements we have been able to give to the facility are just what our staff needs in order to continue to serve our patrons with the level of excellence they expect and deserve.”
Liberty Recreation Center is located at 2601 Glencliff Drive off 15th Street. Follow Plano Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on other department projects.
