Plano won many distinctions in 2019, including multiple in the fourths.
It’s the fourth best city for foodies, the fourth best city to buy a house in America and the fourth best city to raise a family, according to Yelp, Niche and WalletHub, respectively.
Plano is also currently the No. 4 contender on the It’s Time, Texas! Community Challenge scoreboard for large cities, and in 2020, it will take a crack at climbing to the top.
The city is hosting a series of events at it recreation centers to promote healthy lifestyles, some of them in connection with the statewide health challenge.
“The Plano Parks and Recreation Department has a New Year’s Resolution to help our residents make good on their New Year’s resolutions,” according to a statement from the city.
The city’s “Rec Fest” will include free classes, health screenings and on-site personal trainers. Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and City Council members are set to initiate the It’s Time, Texas! Community Challenge at 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at the first Rec Fest event at the Carpenter Park Recreation Center.
The challenge, stretching from Jan. 6 to March 1, invites people to sign up and earn points for their community through healthy activities like exercising and drinking water. The communities with the highest points win an $1,800 community grant for “future health-related efforts.”
“Obviously, that would be a nice little cherry on top to get the grant for the city, but ... the most important thing is to encourage our residents to continue to live that healthy lifestyle,” said Stephen Tanner, assistant to City Manager Mark Israelson.
Plano is currently fourth on the scoreboard for this year’s challenge among large cities. Cities earn points if people sign up early. Tanner said the city is hoping to get first place but also wants to focus on helping residents live healthy lifestyles.
The challenge is just one way the city offers to get residents engaged in healthy living.
Demo Day, set for Jan. 2, allows residents to register for free demonstration classes by visiting the recreation registration website and searching “Demo Day.”
This is the first formal Demo Day, said Recreation Superintendent Gregg Gagnon, and it offers a wide variety of classes for attendees to choose from. He said the Demo Day allows people to try out classes without worrying about spending the money.
“People don’t want to spend money for something that they may not enjoy,” Gagnon said.
Over the past few years, Gagnon said attendance numbers at the recreation classes have been pretty level, but he said there is a shift in participation: there is a rise in participation in the adult and senior programs and a reduction in participation for preschool classes.
“Part of that just falls into demographics for our community,” he said. “So, you know, the community’s getting older.”
The events are all aimed at helping residents aim for healthy lifestyles.
“We know it can be hard to stick to those New Year’s resolutions, so we’re here to help,” Recreation Services Manager Susie Hergenrader said in the statement.
