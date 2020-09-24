Tzu Fan Chen, a 54-year old Plano resident, has been convicted of attempting to entice a 12-year-old girl at Sheppard Air Force Base, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.
A federal jury in Wichita Falls found Chen guilty after just six minutes of deliberation.
According to court documents and a press release, Chen began communications June 16 with an undercover federal agent, who Chen believed was a single dad with a young daughter. The undercover agent placed an advertisement online entitled “Daughter & I seeking new friends.”
Chen began sending messages back and forth with the undercover agent asking to meet his daughter. When the undercover agent told Chen that his daughter, who does not exist, was 12, Chen responded “dude you lucky man one concern have you put her on pill yet?”. Chen also referred to the daughter as “the Princess,” sent the undercover agent a photo of genitals, and asked the agent if he was an “avid CP lover.” After sending the photo, Chen asked if the agent would “join and play with (his) daughter.”
Expressing explicit interest in sexual contact with the agent’s daughter, Chen asked if his daughter was “trained,” how she responded to sexual contact, and said “we must hush hush about our lifestyle.”
According to a Department of Justice press release, on June 18 Chen drove from Plano to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls with “the intention of meeting with a dad offering up his 12-year-old daughter for sex.”
Upon arriving at the address provided by the undercover agent, Chen was arrested.
Chen’s sentencing is set for Feb. 12, 2021 in Wichita Falls. He may face up to life in federal prison.
