Local companies and organizations will have the chance to interview over 100 high school students this spring when Plano ISD’s Academy High School hosts its fourth annual Internship Fair from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. March 5.
Before graduation, students at Academy High School are required to obtain a 30-hour internship with a local company or organization. Companies and nonprofits from Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney and beyond are encouraged to contact Academy before Feb. 12 to learn how to get involved.
According to Vice President of Programs at Academy Kim Kamen, employers from the Dallas Zoo, Brains4Drones and more placed students in internship roles in past fairs. Industries from last year's fair ranged from technology to fashion and design.
Kamen said students at the academy are eager to roll up their sleeves and dive into the professional workforce.
“We’re really eager to find great businesses and organizations, nonprofits and for-profits,” Kamen said. We are excited about having our biggest internship fair yet.”
In addition to the internship fair, Academy will hold a workshop day to help students form a resume for the fair. Volunteers looking to help students build a resume or give advice are encouraged to contact Kamen.
Potential internship providers and resume volunteers may reach Kim Kamen at pahsptsa@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.