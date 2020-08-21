When Plano East High School high school senior Pratyush Mallick ran for a delegate position for the August 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), he knew he would be one of the youngest delegates. What he didn’t know is that he’d be making history.
Mallick said he didn’t realize until Tuesday that he was the youngest delegate to represent Texas at the DNC. He said he got lucky because of his birthdate. To qualify, prospective delegates must be 18 years old on Election Day. He can’t even vote yet, but that doesn’t stop him from advocating for policies he believes in.
“I’m 17 years old, 9 months and 18 days today. Nov. 1 is my birthday, so I was only able to qualify by two days. I thought it was really cool, this random kid from Plano, Texas is making history at the Democratic Convention.”
Mallick is not new to the political scene. He first got involved with politics on Beto O’Rourke’s congressional campaign and down ballot races in 2018, the summer before he entered his sophomore year of high school.
“(2018 showed me that) grassroots movements can really cause change,” he said. “In Texas, we saw a pure red state turn into something that could (become) blue this year.”
One of Mallick’s motivations for political involvement as opposed to another form of public service or community engagement is to help increase representation of Asian-Americans in the Democratic Party.
“Asian Americans are heavily underrepresented in politics,” he said. “As an Asian American, I wanted to emphasize AAPI political involvement and make sure we are represented at the DNC and show that (if) an Asian American kid under 18 can be a delegate, why can’t (another Asian American) join the city council, or the school board, or run for mayor?”
When asked about feelings of imposter syndrome, Mallick said he mostly feels welcomed and encouraged by older, seasoned delegates.
“Everyone (at the national convention) is trying to ensure that the youth vote is actively engaged, so we get a lot of appreciation for the stuff we are doing,” he said.
Like other high school seniors, Mallick is in the midst of college application season. While it is too early to definitively settle on his future plans, he says his heart is mostly set on the University of Texas at Austin.
“I’m looking into three paths right now,” he said. “I’m a high school senior so I still have to decide, (...) but I’m looking at political science, computer science, and business. I’m also applying to other colleges and seeing where the luck strikes. But otherwise UT Austin is where I have my heart (set) right now.”
Although he is excited about making history, Mallick hopes someone beats his record for youngest delegate in the future, and he encourages younger high school students to get civically and politically involved.
“I’m more excited about getting other people more engaged. I hope to reach out to some of the freshmen at my high school to run for delegate (at the 2022) state convention,” Mallick said. “That way we can continue to get youth involvement. Maybe someone will beat my record (...) and take my title.”
