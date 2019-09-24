Van Taylor

 Franmarie Metzler U.S. House Office of Photography

Today, Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) announced participants in his 2019-20 Congressional Youth Advisory Council program.

Each year, the Congressional Youth Advisory Council (CYAC) offers students a unique opportunity to learn about the federal government, discuss public policy and local Collin County issues, and interact with their federal representative and congressional staff while serving their community.

"It’s no secret Collin County is home to some of the brightest and most involved students in the nation; however, after our first meeting, I was even more impressed with the depth of knowledge, dedication to community, and excitement towards learning displayed by these students,” Taylor said. "I could not be more excited to kick off the CYAC and I look forward to watching these students grow in their understanding of how government functions.”

Forty-five Collin County high school students were accepted into Taylor's 2019-20 class. Applicants were evaluated by an independent selection board comprised of educators and community leaders who assessed applicant's leadership skills, academic performance, extra-curricular participation, and community service.

George Colandrea; McKinney Boyd High School, Junior

Caroline Joyce; McKinney High School, Freshman

Katherine Nelson-Ortiz; McKinney High School, Junior

Hayden Hutzler; McKinney High School, Junior

Ainsley Ford; Allen High School, Sophomore

Thomas Topping; Allen High School, Junior

Sierra Rodriguez; Lovejoy High School, Senior

John Stevens; Lovejoy High School, Junior

Tajvir Singh; Lovejoy High School, Junior

Alison Johnson; Lovejoy High School, Junior

Aaron Myers; Clark High School, Sophomore

Sneha Nadella; Jasper High School, Sophomore

Itxel Martin-Huesca; John Paul II High School, Junior

Hanna Guidry; John Paul II High School, Senior

Iñaki Romero-Garza; John Paul II High School, Junior

Aalaya Gurram; John Paul II High School, Junior

Conley Ward; Plano Academy High School, Sophomore

Graham Robinson; Plano Academy High School, Junior

Luis Barajas; Plano Academy High School, Junior

Daniel Jungerman; Plano East High School, Senior

Cale Morrow; Plano East High School, Sophomore

James Barta; Plano East High School, Senior

Robert Woertink; Plano East High School, Junior

Tatiana Gong; Plano East High School, Junior

Austin Hoang; Plano East High School, Senior

Ritvik Mahendra; Plano Senior High School, Senior

Benjamin Ai; Plano Senior High School, Senior

Elizabeth Klaysork; Plano Senior High School, Senior

Pierce Sandlin; Plano West High School, Senior

Ameya Khanapurkar; Plano West High School, Senior

Jennifer Su; Plano West High School, Junior

Zachary Evans; Plano West High School, Junior

Calame Brady; Prestonwood Christian Academy, Sophomore

Gabriella Abraham; Williams High School, Sophomore

Macy Su; Heritage High School, Senior

Rohan Raghav; Independence High School, Senior

Jonah Johnson; Lebanon High School, Junior

Anna Aasen; Legacy Preparatory Academy, Sophomore

Tristan Espinoza; Princeton High School, Junior

Katherine Novakovich; Trinity Christian Academy, Sophomore

Samuel White; Trinity Christian Academy, Freshman

Hope Vogel; Homeschool, Senior

Eli Scott; Imagine International Academy, Senior

Mason Daugherty; Imagine International Academy, Senior

Tristan Hassell; Jesuit College Preparatory School, Junior

