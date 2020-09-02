After seeing Plano students struggle with online learning for months, four friends at Plano West Senior High School saw an opportunity to help their community.
Charvi Goyal, Jessica Ding, Angelina Ehara, and Kaustubh Sonawane came together and formed TutorScope, a free online tutoring service for students in grades K-12.
TutorScope offers free one-on-one tutoring in 15 minute slots on Zoom. Students can reserve a slot via SignUp Genius. The organization offers everything from elementary school math and science all the way up to high school AP subjects, although most of their students are in the third- to eighth-grade range.
The organization has 115 students registered and around 30 of them are consistently returning clients.
Although the goal of TutorScope was to help people who are struggling in their classes due to online learning, Sonawane said that recently students have been trying to use TutorScope to get ahead in subjects they’re studying.
“Online learning is a bit more relaxed in terms of time (...). That really gives a lot of students a chance to get ahead by learning more than what is required in school. (They’re) going toward topics they’re unfamiliar with,” Sonawane said.
Ehara said one of the strengths of TutorScope is the one-on-one aspect, which is what allows for flexibility and provides students with the chance to get ahead if they wish to do so.
“It can be personalized. Everyone needs help, especially as we are starting a new system of learning,” Ehara said.
Currently, most of TutorScope’s reach is local, and their students are from Plano ISD, Frisco ISD, and McKinney ISD. However, Ehara and Sonawane said they hoped the group could collaborate with other like-minded organizations in the future, expand their geographic reach, and maybe obtain 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.
“(We want to) give back to the community in general," Ehara said. "We’re looking to expand branches in other regions. Currently we have tutors from Arizona and we’re looking forward to creating multiple branches throughout the united states. That would be ideal.”
