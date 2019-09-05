The Plano Symphony Orchestra, with Music Director and Conductor Hector Guzman, will open its 37th season Sept. 28 at the Eisemann Center.
The unique opening night features a popular element of Plano Symphony seasons--a multi-media presentation. The audience will view Raiders of the Lost Ark,
directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford, on the big screen while the musicians of the PSO perform John Williams’ famous score. Raiders of the Lost Ark was nominated for eight Academy Awards winning five.
The season continues with numerous highlights. On October 19, the orchestra welcomes Kenneth Broberg, the incredible young pianist who won the Silver Medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Broberg received a five- curtain call standing ovation at the final round of the famous competition, wowing international judges and audiences alike. He will perform two concertos, including Gershwin’s beloved Rhapsody in Blue for Piano and Orchestra and Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. It is a rare and gifted artist who will agree to perform two concertos on one concert. The October performance also includes Gershwin’s An American in Paris--musical impressions of Gershwin’s first visit to Paris.
The performance in November is dedicated to one of the most famous bands of all times--Queen! The famed English group is responsible for countless classics. Queen was the inspiration for the recent award-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody. Queen hits include We are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, and many more.
The Turtle Creek Chorale joins Hector Guzman and the Plano Symphony Orchestra for the popular Home for the Holidays concerts in December. During European tours, the Chorale has performed in Barcelona, Berlin and Prague. They have sung in command performances for Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom and for former President George H. W. Bush. The Turtle Creek Chorale is one of the most recorded men’s choruses in the world.
Musical highlights after the first of the year include guest artist Sharon Isbin. Ms. Isbin is the most acclaimed classical guitarist before the public today. She has performed with over 200 orchestras, appeared on the cover of 45 magazines, and is a 2010 Grammy Award Artist. She will join the Plano Symphony in two concertos-- one written for her by Chris Brubeck, the son of the legendary Dave Brubeck.
“Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA” joins the Orchestra for the rousing and joyous music reflected in Money Money Money, Take a Chance on Me, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and more. Performances by the winners of the Plano Symphony Orchestra’s Collin County Young Artist Competition; a performance featuring Daniel Hsu, the bronze medalist of the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Beethoven’s Emperor Piano Concerto; and works by Holst, Ravel, and Borodin with the Plano Civic Chorus, Ralph Stannard, director, round out the season.
The Plano Symphony Orchestra has performed to sold-out houses for over a decade. Subscriptions are currently on sale and selling fast. Choose any five concerts for as little as $79 or enjoy the entire season starting at $96. Visit planosymphony.org for more information and to order online, or call 972-473-7262.
