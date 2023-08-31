Chiang Mai, Thailand - Jan 20, 2019: Male hand holding smartphone with Airbnb application. Airbnb is an online marketplace and hospitality service, enabling people to lease or rent short-term lodging
Jirapong - stock.adobe.com

Following an open house to address how the city of Plano aims to regulate short-term rentals, residents have given feedback to the city’s plan.

At an Aug. 28 Plano City Council preliminary meeting, Planning Director Christina Day told council that the open house saw a total 841 residents both online and in person to learn about how the city aims to address short-term rentals and how they may be regulated in the future. Online, the city saw 732 residents enter the virtual open house, and 230 of those residents answered the city’s polling questions, while 61 citizens provided additional comments.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

