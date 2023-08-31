Following an open house to address how the city of Plano aims to regulate short-term rentals, residents have given feedback to the city’s plan.
At an Aug. 28 Plano City Council preliminary meeting, Planning Director Christina Day told council that the open house saw a total 841 residents both online and in person to learn about how the city aims to address short-term rentals and how they may be regulated in the future. Online, the city saw 732 residents enter the virtual open house, and 230 of those residents answered the city’s polling questions, while 61 citizens provided additional comments.
At the in-person open house, 109 residents attended. There, 53 answered polling questions provided by the city, and 18 people provided additional commentary.
Day said the feedback is not yet available, as data is still being finalized. However, residents can still visit PlanoSTR.com to learn about existing short-term rentals and how the city plans to address them.
The city’s efforts to address STRs began in October 2022, after residents expressed concern with criminal activities happening at STRs citywide.
On May 22, a STR task force was put together after the city placed an interim ban on STRs for one year. Currently, the task force is still in its early phase of outreach and data collection.
Over the last few months, the task force has studied where Plano STRs are located, how much criminal activity occurs around STRs compared to other houses in the community and potential solutions, in addition to other key topics.
At the Aug. 28 meeting, Plano resident Cindy Patillo said that while she’s grateful that the city’s making an effort to address short-term rentals, she and the Plano chapter of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition want to see an ordinance in place limiting STRs.
From November through February, the city’s appointed STR Taskforce aims to look at potential solutions to limit the number, locations and types of short-term rentals in Plano. The city aims to have an ordinance in place before the temporary ban on new STRs expires on May 15, 2024.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
