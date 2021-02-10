A Plano teenager was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Little Elm.
According to Little Elm police the crash occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of FM 1385 and US 380.
A 17-year-old died in the crash, said Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison. The victim’s name has not been released.
Harrison said there were five vehicles involved in the crash. He said other individuals were transported to local hospitals where they were treated and released.
Harrison said the police department is still investigating the cause of the crash.
