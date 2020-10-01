Plano PD recently investigated a viral social media post that may have been an attempt to traffic a minor.
The video showed a young girl in a red dress. One of the social media posts mentioned Plano as a possible meeting location.
Plano PD spokesman David Tilley said that officers used advanced digital investigative techniques to attempt to identify the video’s author.
Plano PD found that the author does not reside in Plano and has not lived in Plano for several months, so they turned the case over to the appropriate law enforcement agency where the author of the post resides.
“We did investigate it initially and determined it was not within our jurisdiction and we turned it over to (another department),” Tilley said. “They know about it. Somebody is looking into it.”
Since the case is still under investigation, Plano PD cannot provide more information.
