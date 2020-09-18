One of the most sacred principles in Judaism is pikuach nefesh, which is Hebrew for something that roughly translates to “the preservation of human life.”
According to Rabbi Benjamin Sternman of Adat Chaverim, saving a single life is like saving “every life in the world.”
The value of preserving human life is why the congregation of Plano synagogue Adat Chaverim is staying home for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the High Holy Days in Judaism, this year.
Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, a time in which Jews repent for their sins and remind themselves to avoid sinning in the same ways in the coming year.
The focus of the High Holy Days is to look within in order to become better human beings, according to Sternman.
“The whole idea of (the High Holy Days) is we look within ourselves in order to repent for our sins and become better human beings and see how we can change our lives in the new year,” Sternman said.
Sternman explained that gathering together, physically and in-person, is typically a critical component of the High Holy Days.
Observing Jews perform an atonement ritual called tashlikh, which is the symbolic casting off of sins based on a story found in the Hebrew Bible book of Micah. The prophet Micah said “He will take us back in love; He will cover up our iniquities. You will cast all their sins into the depths of the sea.”
Sternman explained that although tashlikh is not a lengthy or major part of the liturgy for the High Holy Days, observing Jews normally gather in person near a body of water to confess their sins and toss bread crumbs into it to symbolically recreate this message.
“It’s a very short ceremony. … And part of that ceremony is to physically recreate this (story) by casting off our sins and resolving to be better human beings in the year to come,” Sternman said.
Normally, worshippers do this all together. But like many other things in 2020, this will be modified to safely accommodate for the pandemic.
“This year, we’re going to be going to four different locations, so that way it’s a smaller group of people and we can be socially distant,” Sternman said.
The other High Holy Day in Judaism - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar - is Yom Kippur, which is also known as the Day of Atonement. On this day, observing Jews typically fast and pray for a period of approximately 25 hours.
In theory, observant Jews are not supposed to go to work or attend school on Yom Kippur. However, Sternman explained this is not always typical or possible.
“Jews are not monolithic — everybody has their own levels of observance. But if you are observing, then you’re not supposed to go to business or work — you’re supposed to spend the day either at home or in the synagogue,” Sternman said.
However, there are some obstacles that sometimes prevent some Jews from observing the High Holy Days the way they might want to.
“The thing about being Jewish in the United States versus Christian is that if you want to go to Christmas Day services, you have the day off. It is a legal holiday. Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are not legal holidays,” Sternman said.
Sternman explained that since the High Holy Days are not official holidays in the U.S., there are no guarantees that Jews will be able to observe the way they want to if their bosses or teachers are not understanding.
“What they'll do is they'll fast or they'll observe it in some way that they can. But they want to keep their job or they don’t want to fail a midterm. … Every year, I have to write letters of excuse to school districts,” Sternman said.
Sternman said that although gathering is normally an important part of the High Holy Days, pikuach nefesh - the preservation of life - trumps all.
“You have one Jewish value, which is coming together and praying as a community for forgiveness. You have another Jewish value, the saving of life,” Sternman said.
“To save a single life, it’s like you’ve saved every life in the world, and we are prioritizing the saving of life that we shouldn’t spread COVID over gathering together.”
