Prestonwood Christian Academy (PCA) School System announced that after an extensive search, Katie Chretien has been appointed as Lower School principal at the Plano campus effective with the opening of 2021-22 school year.
“Prestonwood Christian Academy is committed to preparing students for college and beyond,” said Mike Goddard, PCA Head of Schools. “PCA strives to establish students for life through a very intentional Kingdom education that equips them academically and spiritually in partnership with the family and church. I am excited to add Dr. Katie Chretien to the excellent leadership team at PCA. She is passionate about investing in the lives of students and fully embraces our vision of developing courageous Christian influencers who will impact the culture for Christ for generations to come.”
Chretien brings a wealth of experience having been in the field of education since 1998 after receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education, Social Studies from Louisiana State University. She completed her master's in Education at LSU in 1998 and received her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2007. Over the past 22 years, Chretien has served at the elementary, middle and high school levels in various capacities in both private and public school settings. In addition to various classroom instructor roles, Chretien served as assistant principal at Vivian Elementary Middle Magnet School in Vivian, LA; Academic Dean, Classroom Teacher, Department Head and High School Team Lead at Leadership Prep School in Frisco; and most recently has been the Assistant Principal at Boyer Elementary in Prosper Independent School District.
As a Christian educator, Chretien is looking forward to joining the PCA leadership team, a press release stated. “It is with great joy that I will be joining the PCA family in the fall as the Lower School principal,” Chretien said. “I look forward to continuing to grow our students for their Kingdom purpose while holding true to the core values of academic excellence in all we do. As a product of Christian Education, it is my honor to join the amazing team of educators at Prestonwood Christian in continuing to prepare and equip our students for what God has called them to be.”
Chretien has been married to Larry Chretien for 23 years, and the couple have two children, Laryn Kate and Zennie. The Chretiens are active members at Prestonwood Baptist Church.
Chretien will assume the position currently held by long-time PCA Plano Lower School Principal, Paige DeLeon, who is moving to a new role this summer as director of employee recruitment/retention and Development for the PCA School System.
