At least six people have been injured following a house explosion that occurred Monday around 4:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive in Plano.
Capt. Peggy Harrell with Plano Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they discovered a house had been "almost completely destroyed."
She said upon arrival firefighters began treating six people. Three of them were transported to Medical City Plano, and three went to Plano Children's Hospital, but the ages of the victims were not released.
Harrell said crews shut off the gas services for the whole block to further assess the situation.
"We don't know if it was a gas explosion," Harrell said. "We're not speculating at this time. But to be safe, and that's protocol, we turn gas off to homes with a fire or any sort of thing like that."
She added that Plano's bomb squad was also at the scene but that that's standard for a house explosion.
Harrell said the homes on either side had moderate damage, and the home across the street had several broken windows.
Harrell said the fire department has received reports that residents felt the explosion from a mile away.
Resident Teresa Garrison said she lives two streets behind the house that exploded and said she could feel the impact. She said she initially thought her house had been struck by lightning.
“We didn’t know. The whole house shook," Garrison said. "Things fell off my shelf.”
Garrison said a friend texted her and said a house exploded in her neighborhood.
“There’s still a little bit of a storm, so we ran outside to see if our house got struck by lightning,”
Garrison said it felt like an earthquake.
“I tell you I never felt anything like it,” Garrison said. “It was quite scary.”
