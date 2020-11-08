More than $1.2 million worth of engineering contracts for various road projects was approved by the Plano City Council on Oct. 26.
The first item approved was for engineering services for alley reconstruction of Armstrong Drive, Fairfield Drive, Early Morn Drive, Fremont Lane and Elmcrest Circle. J. Volk Consulting Inc. was awarded the contract for $184,000.
City documents state the project will replace approximately 5,435-linear-feet of existing alley. Alley reconstruction totaling 1,260 feet will occur on Armstrong Drive from N Avenue to P Avenue. An additional 1,260 feet of work will be done on the same streets on Fairfield Drive.
On Early Morn Drive, 1,480 feet of alley will be reconstructed to Decator Drive. Fremont Lane will see 550 feet of alley work to Tee and 885 feet of work will occur on Elmcrest to Independence Parkway.
The council also approved engineering service for Cabana Lane, Fontaine Street, and Hallmark Drive for paving and water line reconstruction. City documents state the contract for Burgess and Niple Inc. is worth $238,210.
Additionally, this project includes preliminary design, final design and construction-related professional engineering services for the full-width street replacement of Fontaine Street, from Newkirk Lane to Silverwood Lane; Hallmark Drive from Colondale Drive to Archgate Drive; and Cabana Lane from Biltmore Plan to Sailmaker Lane.
This project also includes an 8-foot water lane replacement on Cabana Lane.
Alley reconstruction was also approved for Biltmore Place, Rochelle Drive, Coach House Lane, Grayson Drive, Queens Way and Sage Brush Trail. Plano City Council approved engineering services for $247,380. Along with alley reconstruction, the project also includes removing 6,025-linear-feet of alley pavement.
The final contract approved for engineering services came in at $538,000 for the 15th Street Paving and Water Line Reconstruction.
City documents state this project also includes the removal and replacement of nearly 4,600-linear-feet of street pavement, sidewalks, driveways, barrier-free ramps and around 3,700-linear-feet of water line along 15th Street from Municipal Avenue to Jupiter Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.