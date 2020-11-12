The Rotary Club of Plano East put up its Flags of Honor this week for its annual Plano Flags of Honor event. 1,000 flags, located near the intersection of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, each held a placard designating the service given by each flag honoree.
“Each flag tells the story of heroes whose lives were devoted in service to their fellow man, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice,” the club website states. “From the Civil War to the present, all are represented.”
