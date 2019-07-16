The Salvation Army is offering a breath of fresh air with Tuesday's launch of its summer relief program all over the Metroplex.
With heat indexes expected to reach the triple digits, they are activating cooling stations to provide relief for the homeless, people without air conditioning and those whose jobs require them to work outside.
“There are two key resources that these cooling stations provide,” Salvation Army spokesman Patrick Patey said. “One – maybe the most important – is hydration. The other is a cool environment.”
Cold water will be available each day throughout the summer, as well as an air-conditioned space to cool off.
This program has been going on for many years in the wake of the infamous Texas summers and will likely continue in the future. Cooling stations work to prevent deaths and injuries from heat exposure by providing a place where those who must be outside for a good portion of the day can get a break from the sun. And though the homeless are the primary group which uses it, they are open to anyone and everyone who needs a minute or an hour to get relief.
The Salvation Army is activating 13 of these cooling stations, two in their homeless shelters in Dallas and Fort Worth, and 11 others in McKinney, Plano, Lewisville and more.
With temperatures expected to rise and stay at triple digits, The Salvation Army is striving to provide Texans refuge from the unforgiving – and unrelenting – heat.
Cooling Station locations
Open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, Texas
The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
1855 E. Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas
Cooling Stations will also be at community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only:
McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Plano
3528 E. 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Lewisville
207 Elm Street
Lewisville, TX 75067
Denton
1508 East McKinney Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pleasant Grove
8341 Elam Road
Dallas, TX 75217
Irving
250 East Grauwyler Road
Irving, TX 75061
Arlington
712 W. Abram Street
Arlington, TX 76013
Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
Garland
451 W. Ave D
Garland, TX 75040
Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)
3023 NW 24th St
Fort Worth, TX 7610
The Salvation Army, Ellis County
620 Farley St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165
