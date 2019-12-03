Join NTPA for the ninth annual production of its beloved holiday tradition, Scrooge the Musical Scrooge the Musical Dec. 12-22
Based on A Christmas Carol, the musical tells the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge, who has spent his life accruing gold and allowing all his loved ones to slip through his hands. On Christmas Eve 1843, Scrooge is given the gift of one more chance to redeem himself on Christmas Day.
This is NTPA’s ninth year producing the musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol. This special NTPA Tradition offers an evening of fun entertainment and Christmas tradition to its special guests. Holiday activities include a visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause at Santa’s Workshop before the show, audience participation in pre-show Christmas carols to share the Christmas spirit, a visit to concessions during intermission for concession candy and water, and after-show photo opportunities with Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the cast.
This year’s cast features professional and amateur actors with over 60 adults and children from the North Dallas region, with many roles filled by DFW-area performance professionals. Assisting Director Mike Mazur is the talented music director Kaitlyn Wright and famed choreographer DeeDee Munson.
For tickets, visit ntparep.org.
