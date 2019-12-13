TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation will host the 3rd Annual Smashing Childhood Cancer tennis clinic and exhibition game Saturday, January 25, 2020. The event will be held at Lifetime Fitness Plano’s indoor tennis courts, 7100 Preston, Plano.
Smashing Childhood Cancer kicks off at noon with registration followed by the first session of drills starting at 1 p.m. Food, beverages, raffles and the exhibition game will begin around 3 p.m. A second round of drills begins at 4 p.m.
Formerly a childhood cancer fighter and now a survivor, Clint Sumrow, district sales manager for Head/Penn Racquet Sports in North Texas, will serve as a committee member of Smashing Childhood Cancer. Sumrow was diagnosed with bone cancer, Ewing’s Sarcoma at the age of 5. After a biopsy revealed his cancer spread to his lungs, he underwent numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation at Children’s Health in Dallas. After a year of treatment, he was cancer free and has been healthy to date. Sumrow, now 37 years old, is happily married with a 3-year-old son.
“Thousands of children are diagnosed with cancer each year, and anytime a child is diagnosed with cancer, the child, families and communities suffer,” said Joy Cruse, founder of Dallas-based TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation. “Smashing Childhood Cancer will help us draw more awareness to childhood cancer, as well as raise much needed funds for research.”
Registration for Smashing Childhood Cancer is open for the Jan. 25 tennis event. The clinic and exhibition match include two hours of tennis drills, food and beverage, raffle and prizes.
To register individually or as a ten-player team, contact Lindsay Cleland at lcleland@teamconnor.org.
In addition to this event, TeamConnor will host the 16th Annual III Forks Golf Classic on May 3-4. Contact Lindsay Cleland at lcleland@teamconnor.org for sponsorship opportunities for these upcoming events.
To date, TeamConnor has donated nearly $3 million for research across the country. Every year, approximately 250,000+ new cases of cancer affect children under the age of 20 worldwide. Childhood cancer is the number one disease killer of children; yet the budget of the National Cancer Institute allocates less than four percent of its funds to pediatric cancer research. TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research and treatment programs to find a cure for all childhood cancers.
For more information on how to join the fight against childhood cancer, please visit teamconnor.org or follow TeamConnor on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
